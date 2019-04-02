Woman injured, airlifted to hospital following truck crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. - A woman was hospitalized after emergency workers extricated her from a vehicle following a collision with a tree Monday night in St. Clair County, Illinois.

According to authorities, her truck crashed into a tree on Foley Drive at Power Creek Drive in Stookey Township near Belleville.

She was then airlifted by helicopter to a nearby hospital, her current condition is not known at this time.

Police have not released any additional information.

