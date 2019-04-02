Woman injured, airlifted to hospital following truck crash

Posted 4:54 am, April 2, 2019, by

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. -  A woman was hospitalized after emergency workers extricated her from a vehicle following a collision with a tree Monday night in St. Clair County, Illinois.

According to authorities, her truck crashed into a tree on Foley Drive at Power Creek Drive in Stookey Township near Belleville.

She was then airlifted by helicopter to a nearby hospital, her current condition is not known at this time.

Police have not released any additional information.

Tune in to FOX2 for the latest update.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.