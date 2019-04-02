Women’s Foundation of Greater St. Louis encourages economic independence for women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Last week, the U. S House passed the Paycheck Fairness Act, which hopes to close the wage gap between males and females. The act would also ban employers from asking about previous salaries and prohibit companies from punishing employees who share wage information.

April 2 marks Equal Pay Day and the Executive Director of The Women's Foundation of Greater St. Louis Lisa Picker joined FOX 2 to discuss the "Women In The Workplace Initiative" and the local companies that have closed that gap.

The Women in the Workplace: Employment Scorecard incentivizes organizations to improve their policies and practices for female employees while also researching and promoting best practices to recruit, retain and advance women.

2018 Honorees include:

National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse-St. Louis Area (NCADA)

Tueth, Keeney, Cooper, Mohan & Jackstadt, P.C.

Safe Connections

Brown Smith Wallace

HireLevel

Missouri Foundation for Health

Simon Law Firm, P.C.

Wyman Center

Enterprise Bank & Trust

MTM, Inc.

Stinson Leonard Street, LLP

Washington University in St. Louis

Webster University

For access to the full report click here: