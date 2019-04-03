Election results: Polls close in Missouri and Illinois

3 in custody after man found dead in central Missouri

CALWOOD, Mo. – Authorities say three people are in custody after a man was killed in central Missouri.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that deputies found the victim dead early Tuesday after responding to a disturbance call near the unincorporated Callaway County town of Calwood, which is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Columbia. Sheriff Clay Chism says the death is being investigated as a homicide.

No other details were immediately released, including the name of the victim or the identities of the suspects.

