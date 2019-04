Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Itchy eyes, runny noses, and sneezing. Spring is here. Doctors in Missouri say that allergies are no joke!

Whether you've been dealing with them for years, or you're just starting to show signs Doctor of Internal Medicine Dr. Margaret Reikerat Mercy joined FOX 2 to discuss what are the most common allergies in the St. Louis area and when patients should see a doctor.

