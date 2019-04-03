× Blackhawks Beat Blues in Shootout, 4-3

After trailing 3-1, the Blues came back in the third period to tie the game, only to lose to the Blackhawks in a shootout 4-3 on Wednesday night in Chicago.

Vladimir Tarasenko’s 32nd goal of the season tied the game at 1-1 in the second period. After Chicago goals by Ainisimov and Kane, the Blues rallied. David Perron scored on the power play to cut the Hawks lead to 3-2. Tyler Bozak scored in the final minute of regulation on a rebound to tie the game 3-3 and send it to overtime.

After a scoreless five minute overtime, the game went to a shootout. Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews scored on the first shot of the shootout. There were no more goals in the three rounds. Tarasenko, the Blues last hope in the shootout, had his attempt stopped by Hawks goalie Cam Ward to seal the win for Chicago.

The Blues do earn a point in this game, giving them 95 for the season. They trail the Jets (96 points) and Predators (96 points) by one point. Each team has two games remaining in their regular seasons as the three battle for the NHL Central Division title.