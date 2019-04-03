× Cardinals Beat Pirates in 10 Innings, Sweep Series

The Cardinals came back from a 3-0 deficit to beat the Pirates 5-4 in ten innings and sweep the series from the Pirates on Wednesday night in Pittsburgh.

Paul DeJong’s home run ended Pirates starter Jameson Taillon’s shutout bid in the seventh inning and cut the lead to 3-1. Harrison Bader then hit a two run game tying homer in the eighth inning to knot the score at 3-3. In the tenth inning the Cardinals found the scoreboard twice. Tyler O’Neill singled in Kolten Wong, who had tripled to give the Cards their first lead at 4-3. Bader then scored on a Francisco Liriano wild pitch to make it a 5-3 Cards lead.

Alex Reyes came on for the save in the Pirates half of the tenth, but couldn’t shut the door. A bases loaded walk to J.B. Shuck by Dakota Hudson made it a 5-4 game. Hudson did regroup and got the final two outs with the bases loaded to earn his first save of the season.

The win evens the Cardinals season record at 3-3.

A reminder, the Cardinals will not play on Thursday, April 4 as scheduled. Predicted rainy weather has postponed the Cardinals home opener until Friday, April 5. First pitch is at 3:15 PM with pre game ceremonies beginning at 2:30 PM.