ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals and Major League Baseball rescheduled the Cards’ home opener against the San Diego Padres because of bad weather.

The game, originally slated for Thursday, April 4, was moved to Friday, April 5.

Opening Day for the Cardinals is a full-day of events, starting with a pep rally at Ballpark Village, followed by a Clydesdale parade inside Busch Stadium, and the introduction of all 16 living members of the Cardinals Hall of Fame.