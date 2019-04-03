Charles Glenn to retire as National Anthem singer at end of Blues’ season

ST. LOUIS, MO – The St. Louis Blues announced Wednesday that singer Charles Glenn, 64, will retire as their anthem performer at the end on the season. He has performed for 19 years. He will end that run when the Blues’ end their 2019 Stanley Cup playoff run.

On the St. Louis Blues website, Glenn said, “I have multiple sclerosis, and I’ve had it for seven years now, going on eight. It affects how you think, how your body moves, how your brain connects to your body and your memorization. It gets harder and harder. I could do this for another five or six years probably, but there are things I have to do. I don’t know when this disease progresses fast – so far, it hasn’t. But I do notice it’s just a twinge harder than before. To be on the up-and-up, I want to be fair with the Blues as well as myself. I’m going to give the best performance I have at each game, and I want to be right in doing it.”

Over the course of his career, Glenn has opened for Smokey Robinson, Huey Lewis and the News, Meatloaf, and Earth, Wind, and Fire. For a time, he was a member of the Grammy-winning group, The Fifth Dimension.

Glenn will continue to perform at events and weddings around town with his band, The Charles Glenn Group. He will also get to spend more time supporting his wife, Nikki, an accomplished concert violinist.