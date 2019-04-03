Friends mourn death of woman found in Lemay quarry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County police said Wednesday they’re still investigating the circumstances surrounding a woman’s death after her body was discovered in a Lemay quarry last week.

Stephanie Steiner was found dead at the Ruprecht Quarry just after noon on March 28. She was 34.

Though police have called the matter “a suspicious death” they haven’t classified Steiner’s death as a homicide.

Steiner’s friends fear someone killed her.

“I know she didn’t do it to herself,” said Sara Gardner. “She didn’t believe in suicide. She said anybody who kills herself doesn’t go to heaven.”

Gardner had been friends with Steiner since they were 7 years old.

“I’ve been crying ever since I heard,” she said. “(Stephanie) was a good person, she was good-hearted, loving; she was very generous.”

She said Stephanie Steiner was in good spirits the day before she disappeared.

Gino Brabec was also a friend of the victim.

“She was a really good girl she was really sweet,” he said.

Friends said Steiner grew up in a South Broadway neighborhood. They’ve felt the shock of her loss for the past week. A woman who identified herself as “Chantay” knew Steiner.

“She loved her kids. She loved her kids so much and her mom. I’m going to miss her,” Chantay said.