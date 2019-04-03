× Funeral held for Illinois trooper struck during traffic stop

WARREN, Ill. (AP) _ Hundreds of mourners gathered in a northern Illinois high school gymnasium to remember an Illinois State Police trooper killed when she was struck b a truck during a traffic stop.

Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was remembered as a warm family woman, brave public servant and devoted animal rescuer during her funeral service Wednesday.

Rows of police officers in dress uniforms attended the service at Warren High School. They and others heard Gov. J.B. Pritzker lament that the 34-year-old Jones-Story was the third trooper killed this year while performing their duties on interstate highways.

Jones-Story died Thursday in the crash along Route 20 near Route 75 in Freeport. She was a 12-year veteran of the state police.