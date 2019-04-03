Get ready to babysit with St. Louis Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Child development manager at St. Louis Children's Hospital Tracy Napier joins us to talk about how you can get your child prepared to babysit.

St. Louis Children's Hospital offers a four-hour class that teaches the business babysitting, safety and first aid, child development, and fun and games. With their $30 registration fee, each participant will receive a 28-page workbook and a light snack. The course is open to all ages.

Babysitting 101

Saturday April 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Memorial Hospital Orthopedic & Neurosciences Center

4700 Memorial Dr. Belleville

Register online at classes-events.bjc.org or call (314) 454-kids (5437)