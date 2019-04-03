Election results: Polls close in Missouri and Illinois

Get ready to babysit with St. Louis Children’s Hospital

Posted 8:53 am, April 3, 2019, by , Updated at 08:27AM, April 3, 2019

ST. LOUIS – Child development manager at St. Louis Children's Hospital Tracy Napier joins us to talk about how you can get your child prepared to babysit.

St. Louis Children's Hospital offers a four-hour class that teaches the business babysitting, safety and first aid, child development, and fun and games. With their $30 registration fee, each participant will receive a 28-page workbook and a light snack. The course is open to all ages.

Babysitting 101 
Saturday April 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Memorial Hospital Orthopedic & Neurosciences Center
4700 Memorial Dr. Belleville
Register online at classes-events.bjc.org or call (314) 454-kids (5437)

