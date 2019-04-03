‘In the Dark’ Premieres on KPLR 11 Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST LOUIS, Mo. - A new show kicks off on KPLR 11 on Thursday night. "In the Dark" premieres at 9 p.m. on the FOX 2's sister station. FOX 2's Molly Rose traveled to Los Angeles to interview the star of the show. Watch the video above for a sneak peek of the series.

The show is about a hard-drinking, twenty-something lady with a snarky attitude. Murphy is also blind. During the show, her already messy life gets more complicated after she discovers her friend Tyson was killed. She becomes determined to find the truth behind his death. Her guide dog Pretzel is alongside her for the ride.