Looking for love? Check out ‘The Great Love Debate’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Brian Howie, host. director, and producer of "How to Find Love in 30 Seconds," joins us to promote "The Great Love Debate" world tour coming to St. Louis.

After traveling to 94 cities, putting on more than 357 shows worldwide in the last 5 years, "The Great Love Debate" is coming to the Galleria's Helium Comedy Club. The event is described as a "live, wild, and sassy interactive show of guys vs. gals."

The Great Love Debate

Wednesday April 3 at 8 p.m.

Helium Comedy Club

1151 St. Louis Galleria St. Richmond Heights

(314) 727-1260

st-louis.heliumcomedy.com