Opening day delay could make more tickets available

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Cardinals fans are adjusting their schedules to try and find a way to make it to opening day on Friday. The St. Louis Cardinals announced on Wednesday that a rainy forecast for Thursday led to the team’s decision to push opening day to Friday. The gates will open at noon and the pregame ceremony will begin at 2:30 pm.

Longtime Cardinal’s fan Chris Williams traveled from Arkansas to St. Louis for a once in a lifetime trip. His wife bought him tickets for opening day as a birthday present.

“It’s super special because it’s his birthday,” said Dian Williams. “A once in a lifetime kind of thing he always wanted to do.”

The couple feared their special plans would be washed away by rain will be able to stay in St. Louis longer than planned.

“We called our hotel to see if we could get another night in the hotel and luckily we could,” said Chris Williams. “I called my work to let them know I was going to miss a day and they grumbled a little bit, but I think they understood.”

The Goads also traveled from Arkansas. Elaine Goad was celebrating her birthday by going to opening day with her husband Randy. They booked a hotel for several days so they will be able to attend Friday’s game.

“It’s such a fun day you wouldn’t want it ruined by rain,” said Elaine Goad.

“Some of the earliest memories I have as a child are listening the Cardinals on the radio with my dad, so we’ve been Cardinals fans our entire lives,” said Randy Goad.

Some fans will not be able to make Friday’s game and that could free up some tickets on the resale market.

“It seems like more tickets have come to the market because people have to get back out of town, their flights are leaving before the game is going to happen on Friday,” said Sportix USA owner Stephen Gray. He said some clients are calling his company at 314-621-0558, 618-337-7799 or 1-800-343-0084 for tickets.

“Some people are off Friday, now they’re trying to find a ticket. In the meantime, there are people who are trying to get rid of their tickets and those people will take up some of that inventory,” said Gray.

Chris Williams is glad he’ll be able to see his first home-opener on Friday. He said, “I don’t come here often but when I do I really enjoy it.”