Show your support for victims of abuse and neglect during ‘National Child Abuse Prevention Month’

ST. LOUIS – Mike Duggar, president and CEO of Lutheran Family and Children's Services, to discuss what they are doing to help victims of child abuse.

April is child abuse prevention month. In Missouri alone, nearly 100,000 children were involved in child abuse and neglect cases in 2017. Lutheran Family and Children's Services is trying to change that number.

This April, they are focusing on fundraising efforts to fund education for preventing child abuse and neglect. They have statewide goal of raising $30,000 which will go toward helping foster families, counseling of trauma victims, and parenting education.

To show your support, you can wear blue on April 5. You can also donate to Lutheran Family and Children's Services. If you're curious how your donation could make a difference, $9 pays for the basic needs of a child in foster care for a day, $38 allows for a pregnant mother to attend one parenting education meeting, $74 funds a counseling session for a child abuse victim.

lfcsmo.org