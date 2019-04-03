× St. Louis County man admits soliciting, sending money to terrorists

ST. LOUIS – A 44-year-old St. Louis County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to providing material and financial support to terrorists, including a St. Louisan who was fighting on behalf of ISIS.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, Ramiz Zijad Hodzic and four others were named in an indictment charging them conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists and an additional count of providing material support to terrorists. He admitted to sending approximately $10,000 in materials and cash overseas, including to a St. Louisan who was fighting on behalf of ISIS.

Sedina Unkic Hodzic – St. Louis County

Armin Harcevic – St. Louis County

Nihad Rosic – Utica, New York

Mediha Medy Salkicevic – Schiller Park, Illinois

Ramiz Hodzic and Nihad Rosic were also charged with conspiracy to murder and maim persons in a foreign country.

Hodzic will be sentenced June 18. He faces up to 15 years in federal prison on each charge as well as a $250,000 fine.

Harcevic previously pleaded guilty on February 25 and Salkicevic pleaded guilty on March 21. Rosic and Hodzic’s wife, Sedina, have pleaded not guilty.