St. Louis County inmate died from internal bleeding

Posted 7:56 pm, April 3, 2019, by , Updated at 07:55PM, April 3, 2019

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) _ A medical examiner’s investigation shows that a St. Louis County jail inmate found dead in February died of internal bleeding.

Twenty-nine-year-old John Shy is one of three inmates at the St. Louis County Justice Center who have died this year.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Wednesday obtained the medical examiner’s report through a public records request. Medical Examiner Mary Case told the newspaper that Shy had a blood vessel that became inflamed in his bowels and would not stop bleeding. She did not know what caused it.

On the day Shy died, jailers twice sent him to a hospital for stomach pain. The hospital diagnosed him with constipation.

Shy’s mother says she wants answers about whether jail staff acted appropriately when her son was clearly very sick.

