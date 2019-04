Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Does an elderly loved one have a pet, or are they thinking of getting a pet? Well, there are known health benefits to getting a pet, but there can also be health risks to seniors. Here to talk about it is Pat Cook, who is a registered nurse from MediNurse.

MediNurse

314-781-2800

www.MediNurse.com