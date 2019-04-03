Tim’s Travels: Parents as Teachers Day at Busch Stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Parents as Teachers does great work in educating children in our area by supporting and engaging their parents and caregivers.

To celebrate their 35th anniversary the organization will be filled with year-long community engagement including Parents as Teachers Day at Busch Stadium.

Tim Ezell spent time with Parents as Teachers president and chief executive officer Constance Gully who will throw out the first pitch at the Cardinals vs Padres baseball game Sunday, April 7.

For more information about Parents as Teachers visit here: www.parentsasteachers.org