Unused cafeteria food turned into take-home meals for kids

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – An Indiana school district is taking steps to make sure kids have enough to eat. Elkhart schools are teaming up with a food rescue for a pilot program. WSBT reporter Ed Ernstes shows us how it works.

The pilot food program is happening at Woodland Elementary. Students usually get breakfast and lunch at school, but on the weekends at home, they may be without food. That’s where the south bend based non-profit Cultivate comes in. It is providing weekend meals to a small group of students.

The pilot food program provided by Cultivate provides 20 students with a backpack containing eight individual frozen meals every Friday and until the end of school.

The Elkhart school system wants to expand the food program to other schools.