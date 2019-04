Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo - One person was killed following a two-vehicle accident in north St. Louis County Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 6:00a.m. at Page Avenue and North Warson Road near Overland.

FOX 2 Nissan Rogue Runner is at the scene where one car overturned in a parking lot and the other car crashed nearby.

According to authorities, accident reconstruction crews have been called to the scene.

Police have not released any additional information.