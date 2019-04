× AMC Theaters honor life of Dr. MLK with free documentary screening

ST. LOUIS – AMC Theaters nationwide have a free showing Thursday, April 4 of a documentary about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The free showing is at 6:00 p.m. at the AMC Streets of St. Charles cinema and the AMC Edwardsville theater.

The civil rights leader was shot and killed 51 years ago today in Memphis.

The 1970 movie “King– A Filmed Record– Montgomery To Memphis” was an Oscar nominee for best documentary.