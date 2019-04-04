× Blues Power Past Flyers, 7-3

Scoring five goals in the first period, the St. Louis Blues powered past the Philadelphia Flyers 7-3 on Thursday night at Enterprise Center.

Ivan Barbashev started the scoring in the first, then Ryan O’Reilly added a power play goal and Alexander Steen notched a shorthanded goal for a quick 3-0 lead. Pat Maroon’s tenth goal of the season gave the Blues a 4-1 lead and Flyers goalie and former Blue Brian Elliott an early shower. David Perron’s power play goal completed the five goal first period.

Brayden Schenn scored in the second period to up the Blues lead to 6-3, then Steen scored his second goal of the game to make it 7-3.

Jordan Binnington stopped 26 of 29 shots to get the win in goal for the Blues. It’s Binnington’s 23rd victory of the season setting a new team record for most wins in a season by a rookie goalie. He eclipses the old record of 22 set by current Blues goalie Jake Allen.

The win gives the Blues a season record of 44-28-9 good for 97 points. They trail the Nashville Predators (98 points), and the Winnipeg Jets (97 points) with one game remaining in the regular season in the battle for the Central Division title. The Blues have clinched a playoff spot. Their opponent will be known Saturday after the regular season ends that night.