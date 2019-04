× Both directions of I-44 in Crawford County closed following crash

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. – Both directions of Interstate 44 in Crawford County are closed Thursday morning following a crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced via Facebook just before 4:30 a.m. the eastbound and westbound lanes were closed near the 210-mile marker.

Authorities have not released an exact time of when it will reopen has not been released.

FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.

Grab our app for traffic alerts here: Android – Apple