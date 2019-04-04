Dad arrested for breaking traffic laws in rushing daughter to hospital; nurses bond him out

CENTREVILLE, Ill. - An act of kindness still has a local father smiling.

Darius Hinkle said a group of local nurses bonded him out of jail after he was arrested for breaking traffic laws while rushing his daughter to the hospital. He said the nurses work at Touchette Regional Hospital in Centreville.

Hinkle admitted he does not have a valid driver’s license and said he was speeding on the way to the hospital on Thursday, but said he did it because his 1-year-old daughter was choking on a penny. He said by the time he arrived at the hospital, more than a handful of police officers with different agencies were behind him.

Hinkle said he was taken into custody once he arrived at the hospital. The 1-year-old's mother said she arrived at the jail when a woman she didn't recognize was there to bond Hinkle out. That’s when she learned a group of nurses chipped in money to bond the father out.

