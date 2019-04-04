× Eastbound I-44 closed downtown due to accident

ST. LOUIS – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 in downtown St. Louis were closed Thursday afternoon following an accident.

A truck carrying scrap metal overturned and part of the scrap metal struck another vehicle in the westbound lanes. One westbound lane was closed as a result.

There’s been no word on any injuries.

MoDOT said the eastbound lanes would be closed for more than six hours while the accident scene is cleared.

This is a breaking news story. Fox 2 News will have more information as it becomes available.