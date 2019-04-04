Eastbound I-44 closed downtown due to accident

Posted 3:47 pm, April 4, 2019, by

Photo courtesy Rebekah Landre

ST. LOUIS – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 in downtown St. Louis were closed Thursday afternoon following an accident.

A truck carrying scrap metal overturned and part of the scrap metal struck another vehicle in the westbound lanes. One westbound lane was closed as a result.

There’s been no word on any injuries.

MoDOT said the eastbound lanes would be closed for more than six hours while the accident scene is cleared.

This is a breaking news story. Fox 2 News will have more information as it becomes available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.