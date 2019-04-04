Finding a Contractor you can Trust

ST. LOUIS, Mo - If you're looking for contractors to help with waterproofing from recent rain damage, you'll want to make sure you're dealing with a reputable company. The Better Business Bureau can help consumers find reputable contractors .
By profiling how long a contractor has been in business or if any complaints have been filed against them, the Better Business Bureau provides ratings from A+ to F. Consumers can see these ratings and also request a quote from any of the Better Business Bureau's accredited businesses.
The Better Business Bureau offers these tips to consider when hiring contractors for emergency work:
- Research a contractor's record at bbb.org to get free information and read customer reviews.
- Ask for multiple quotes from different businesses
- Get all estimates in writing
- Verify the company's license and insurance
- Ask about a lien waiver, which is a statement from the contractor that says all suppliers and subcontractors have been paid for their work
- Arrange a payment schedule, make sure the last payment isn't due until all of the work is complete, and get a receipt after.
- Keep your contract in case any questions arise. For more information go to bbb.org or call 888-996-3887