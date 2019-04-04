Finding a Contractor you can Trust

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo - If you're looking for contractors to help with waterproofing from recent rain damage, you'll want to make sure you're dealing with a reputable company. The Better Business Bureau can help consumers find reputable contractors .

By profiling how long a contractor has been in business or if any complaints have been filed against them, the Better Business Bureau provides ratings from A+ to F. Consumers can see these ratings and also request a quote from any of the Better Business Bureau's accredited businesses.

The Better Business Bureau offers these tips to consider when hiring contractors for emergency work: