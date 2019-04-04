Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Honor Patient Lily featured for “Hunt for a Cure”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Summer 2016, Lily was running around like a normal three-year-old. After appearing to have pulled a muscle, her family took her to the doctor where their life imminently changed.

An X-Ray was performed and, after coming back suspicious, doctors performed a bone biopsy on young Lily. It came back positive for cancer.

Anne LaMartina is the mother of Lily, now five years old. She is the youngest of six children.

"I was terrified," Anne says. "Heartbroken, stunned, and you have to understand when your child goes through those tests and there is already so much poking, she was already miserable and scared".

Lily was diagnosed with Pre Cursor B Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. On Day 19, she went septic. Within a matter of days, Lily's heart failed, her lungs collapsed, and her kidneys went into complete failure. Her treatments ended in November of 2018 and the doctors have taught her family to celebrate the present.

Lily is the 2019 Honored Hero for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's 9th annual "Hunt for a Cure" spring egg hunt on April 20th! The LLS bunny will arrive via helicopter to greet all the children hunting for 80,000 eggs along with face painting, a petting zoo, pony rides, and more.

For more information, visit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Gateway Chapter's website or call 314-590-2245.

