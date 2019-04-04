× Nationwide recall alert issued for beef patties shipped to schools

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a recall involving food shipped to schools nationwide.

AdvancePierre Foods, Inc, is recalling 20,373 pounds of ready-to-eat beef patties that may be contaminated with extraneous materials. According to the USDA, the patties may have been contaminated with soft, purple plastic.

The frozen RTE flame-broiled beef patties were produced Nov. 30, 2018.

Specifically, the following item has been recalled:

14.06-lb. cases containing three bags with 30 pieces for a total of 90 portions of “CN FULLY COOKED FLAM- BROILED BEEF PATTIES CARAMEL COLOR ADDED” with case code 155-525-0 and package code 8334.

The products subject to the recall were shipped to locations nationwide and have the number “EST. 2260E” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered April 1 after the firm received two consumer complaints regarding soft, purple plastic found in the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone with health concerns should call their doctor.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service is concerned some product may be frozen and in food service freezers. Food service locations who have purchased these products are urged not to serve or eat them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.