Police identify motorcyclist killed in collision

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – A 39-year-old man died Wednesday after being struck by a car while on his motorcycle.

According to a Creve Coeur police spokesperson, the accident happened outside of a parking garage on Decker near Studt, not far from New Ballas Road.

Police said the motorcyclist, Brian Wallace, was taken to a local hospital where he died.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene and has been cooperating with investigators.

No charges have been filed against the driver as of yet.