Reward increases for information about Kutis Funeral Home fire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The reward is growing for any information that might lead to the arrest of an arson suspect in last month's fire at the Kutis Funeral Home in south St. Louis county.

The Kutis family has put up an additional $10,000 in reward money, plus the earlier $1,000 reward from Crime Stoppers.

The fire was reported early on the morning of March 22, and the Mehlville fire protection district determined that two incendiary devices were thrown onto the roof of the funeral home which caused extensive fire damage to the building.

An investigator with the The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives field office in Kansas City told Fox2/KPLR11 reporter Dan Gray by phone they have been unable to find surveillance video of the arsonist in action and they have found no witnesses.

"We really are hoping that now that there's been some passage of time since the fire happened that whoever is responsible for it has talked about it," said ATF investigator John Ham. "You know family has figured it out or they've bragged about to their friends and whatever the case may be, we think $10,000 is a good reason to share that information with authorities."

Anyone who has information on the fire is urged to call the Crime Stoppers hotline 1-866-371-8477.