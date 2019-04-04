Stingrays at Caribbean Cove will open Friday at the St. Louis Zoo

ST. LOUIS, Mo – Stingrays at Caribbean Cove will be opening at the St. Louis Zoo this Friday April 5 and will run through October 31, 2019. The exhibit will give guests the chance to put their hands in the water to touch the stingrays and even get the chance to feed them.

The 20-inch deep, interactive pool includes a waterfall and a space for the animals to rest if they choose to. Admission to Caribbean Cove is $3.95 for people ages 2 and up. Children under 2 are free. If you want to feed the sting rays, 1 cup of food costs $1.

Stingrays at Caribbean Cove will house cownose rays and southern stingrays. These animals are safe creatures that interact well with humans. They will be joined in the cove by bonnethead sharks and bamboo sharks which are docile creatures. Zoo interpreters and educators will always be available to help visitors and share information about the animals.