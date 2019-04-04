Suspect in Family Dollar Store killing to have mental exam

Posted 4:09 pm, April 4, 2019, by , Updated at 04:08PM, April 4, 2019

Cameka Cathey

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) – A Tennessee woman charged with killing a stranger at a Family Dollar store near St. Louis will undergo a mental examination.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports a judge on Monday ordered the exam for 34-year-old Cameka Cathey, of Memphis, to determine if she is competent to stand trial.

Investigators allege Cathey grabbed knives off a shelf inside the Family Dollar Store in Breckenridge Hills in November and stabbed 65-year-old Marybeth Gaeng in the head.

Cathey faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Cathey also is charged after she allegedly fled from St. Ann police and stole a car from a Breckenridge Hills auto shop a few days before Gaeng was killed. She was arrested but released on those charges before the Dollar Store attack.

