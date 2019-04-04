Thief breaks into two Cherokee businesses, steals cash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ST. LOUIS - Police are searching for a man believed to have stolen from two businesses overnight on Cherokee Street in south St. Louis.

The suspect is said to have broken into the Master Fish and Pizza restaurant around 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police say, he then used a connecting door to get into a cell phone business next door.

The thief was able to get away with cash from the cell phone store register before an alarm scared him off.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).