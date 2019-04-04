Trapping Moles with The Mole Hunter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Do you struggle with trapping moles using devices that just don't work? "The Mole Hunter," Jeff Holper, shows us how Holper`s Mole Traps get the job done every time and he tells us why his device works better than any other.

As we move into the spring months, more earthworms come up from the ground, appearing in our yards, attracting moles. These moles can dig up to 100 feet in a day, causing a lot of damage. The only way to prevent this is with the right mole trap. Jeff Holper will be at the 15th Annual Builders St. Charles Home Show this Friday-Sunday with his traps, to learn more you can visit www.STLHomeShow.com.

15th Annual Builders St. Charles Home Show

Friday - Sunday

St. Charles Convention Center

1 Convention Center Plz.

St Charles