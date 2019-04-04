University of Kansas to offer ‘Angry White Male Studies’ course this fall

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas is offering a class on white male anger his fall, according to WDAF.

According to the Fall 2019 course list on the University’s website, “Angry White Male Studies” is open to students who have taken the prerequisite course of Woman, Gender and Sexuality Studies 101 or 102.

The course “charts the rise of the ‘angry white male’ in America and Britain since the 1950s, exploring the deeper sources of this emotional state while evaluating recent manifestations of male anger. Employing interdisciplinary perspectives this course examines how both dominant and subordinate masculinities are represented and experienced in cultures undergoing periods of rapid change connected to modernity as well as to rights-based movements of women, people of color, homosexuals and trans individuals,” according to the website.

Information on the course was first published by Campus Reform, a right-wing publication based in Arlington, Virginia, that focuses on “conservative coverage of liberal bias and abuse on college campuses.”

A tweet from the publication caught the eye of Republican Congressman Ron Estes, who represents Kansas’ 4th District. Estes sent out a tweet Wednesday saying the class could “create a hostile campus environment based on gender.”

WDAF reached out to the University of Kansas as well as the professor teaching the course for a comment, but have not heard back.