3-car crash brings down light post in South City

Posted 11:10 am, April 5, 2019, by , Updated at 11:09AM, April 5, 2019

http://www.pscp.tv/RogueRunnerSTL/1lPJqoElzbWKb

ST. LOUIS  – A car ran into multiple buildings in South City Friday morning taking out a light post in the process.

The black SUV swerved to avoid another car when it hit two buildings off the road at the corner of Gravois and Spring Avenues at 7:30a.m. The SUV also crashed into a light post, which fell and landed on another parked vehicle on the road. The front half of the SUV was totaled in the crash.

A 12-year-old girl was injured in the crash. She was transferred to the hospital with leg injury.

Three cars were damaged in the crash. No other injuries are reported.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.