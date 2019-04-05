3-car crash brings down light post in South City

http://www.pscp.tv/RogueRunnerSTL/1lPJqoElzbWKb

ST. LOUIS – A car ran into multiple buildings in South City Friday morning taking out a light post in the process.

The black SUV swerved to avoid another car when it hit two buildings off the road at the corner of Gravois and Spring Avenues at 7:30a.m. The SUV also crashed into a light post, which fell and landed on another parked vehicle on the road. The front half of the SUV was totaled in the crash.

A 12-year-old girl was injured in the crash. She was transferred to the hospital with leg injury.

Three cars were damaged in the crash. No other injuries are reported.