3 children found in man’s car after home break-in, crash

Posted 10:24 am, April 5, 2019, by , Updated at 10:28AM, April 5, 2019

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Authorities say three children were found in a Columbia man’s car after he broke into a home, crashed his car and kicked at arresting officers.

The Columbia Missourian reports that 28-year-old Adrian Bradshaw was charged Thursday with first-degree burglary and five other felonies. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Charging documents say that during the break-in, he got into an altercation with someone in the home. Authorities say he then fled, hitting two mailboxes before going off the side of a road and crashing into a tree.

After he was taken into custody, officers found the three children in his car, along with methamphetamine and a loaded handgun. A woman in the passenger seat told authorities that Bradshaw forced her to carry 2 grams of cocaine.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.