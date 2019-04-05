× Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old & 3-year-old from St. Charles County

St. Charles, Mo. – The St. Charles Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for two children, 1-year-old Alexia Marez and 3-year-old Fernando Marez, who were abducted at 2009 Santa Monica St. at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

The vehicle description is a tan 4 -door passenger car bearing partial MO or IL license, E15, last seen leaving westbound from the scene.

The possible suspect is 24-year-old Fernando Marez, a Hispanic male, 5′ 7″ tall and weighing 145 pounds. He was wearing a blue t-shirt, black vest, dark blue jeans, and champion shoes. He has tattoos of the children’s names on both arms.

Alexia Marez is a Hispanic girl. Her height & weight are unknown. She has black hair and was wearing a white and pink flower onesie and blue pants.

Fernando Marez is a Hispanic boy with black hair and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and grey sweatpants.

The suspect, Fernando Marez, the biological father, allegedly physically assaulted the mother of the children and threatened to kill one of the children before leaving the scene with another unknown Hispanic male and female.

Anyone seeing the abducted children, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the Amber Alert should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3300.