ST. LOUIS – "Wizard World Comic Con" opens Friday at America's Center.

The three-day convention features appearances from Lou Ferrigno, TV's Incredible Hulk, all three days, and Jason Momoa from "Aquaman" on Sunday.

Do not be surprised to find fans dressed like your favorite comic book, television, and movie characters walking around the city the weekend.

For a schedule of events, visit wizardworld.com/comiccon/st-louis.