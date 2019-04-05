Candlelight vigil held in St. Louis for Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — More than 100 people showed up outside the Old Courthouse Downtown Friday evening to hold a candlelight vigil for murdered rap star Nipsey Hussle. The vigil was organized by local music promoter Peda Peda. It was a peaceful gathering with people holding candles, photos, balloons, and fists of solidarity.

The rapper was gunned down in front of his Los Angeles area clothing store last Sunday. A suspect, 25-year-old Eric Holder was arrested Tuesday. Police say the two knew each other, calling it a personal dispute.