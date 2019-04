Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis prosecutor Wesley Bell meets with "Council on American Islamic Relations" Friday morning.

The council, along with area civil rights leaders, are calling for a Grand Jury investigation for an incident where a Country Club Hills police officer pushed a man to the ground and forced him to leave the Mall supermarket.

The victim, Mohammad Wishah, claims he did not do anything to warrant the officer's action.

The Country Club Hills Police Department has no comment at this time.