Couple gets engaged at the ‘Stan’ statue during the home opener

Posted 6:59 pm, April 5, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are a lot of home opener traditions.  One couple will be celebrating an anniversary when the birds start each season.  Adam Herrenbruck got down on a knee before the Stan the Man statue and popped the question to Mel Saunders. Just like opening day his plans were delayed by an excruciating 24 hours because of all of the rain.

