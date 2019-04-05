Craigslist scam advertising $199 fake homes has over 100 victims in southern Illinois

Posted 9:52 pm, April 5, 2019, by

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A woman was sentenced to 18-months in prison for helping a former rock band member in a nationwide rental listing scam with more than 100 victims in southern Illinois. The US Attorney’s office says Carlynne Davis was sentenced for her role as a telemarketer with American Standard.

Michael Davenport, a former member of the rock band The Ataris admitted to posting Craigslist ads for fake houses. Court documents say customers had to pay $199 and other fees to see the full list.

There were at least 104 victims in 22 counties with several victims in St. Clair and Madison Counties.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.