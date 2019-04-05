× Craigslist scam advertising $199 fake homes has over 100 victims in southern Illinois

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A woman was sentenced to 18-months in prison for helping a former rock band member in a nationwide rental listing scam with more than 100 victims in southern Illinois. The US Attorney’s office says Carlynne Davis was sentenced for her role as a telemarketer with American Standard.

Michael Davenport, a former member of the rock band The Ataris admitted to posting Craigslist ads for fake houses. Court documents say customers had to pay $199 and other fees to see the full list.

There were at least 104 victims in 22 counties with several victims in St. Clair and Madison Counties.