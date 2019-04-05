Don’t bring it! What you can and can’t bring to Busch Stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - If you are heading to the ballpark Friday remember to leave certain items at home, they may be banned at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals updated what is prohibited at the ballpark for the 2019 season.

Fans can now bring in outside cups as long as they are empty. that includes cups, mugs and plastic bottles

Alcohol, bottles, cans, thermoses, hard-sided coolers, and mugs are not permitted.

Backpacks will not be accepted. Joe Abernathy, vice president of stadium operations, says it takes inspection crews more time to go through backpacks that have multiple pockets. Duffel bags, tote bags, cinch bags, and purses are good to go.

Keep your snacks cool, because you can now bring ice packs inside Busch Stadium

Safety and efficiency are top priorities for the Cardinals.