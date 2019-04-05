Friends and family celebrate the life of Vincent Bommarito at the Cathedral Basilica

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The funeral mass for Vince Bommarito, founder, and owner of Tony's restaurant was held Friday at the Cathedral Basilica. The church was packed with family and friends mourning and celebrating the life of Vince Bommarito.

"One of my favorite memories. I would get in there about 1am after a game and he would be in there counting wine bottles. He was the best. I can see why so many followed him into the business," said friend Tony LaRussa.

Bommarito, described by those who knew him as a humble St. Louis legend, took over his dad's business when he was still a senior in high school. From that point on he built a legendary 5-star restaurant with hard work and a kind heart. Vince knew customers names and needs.

Lewis Reed President of the St. Louis Board of Alderman says Vince put St. Louis on the map in many ways. "I had the pleasure to be on many boards with him and he will be missed. He was an original."

During his eulogy, it was said Vince treated everyone equally. That he prayed daily and saved Sundays for his family. LaRussa was fortunate to be invited to some of those family dinners.

"After all the many years of being with the Cardinals, they embraced me as family," said Tony LaRussa. "I just feel like I'm part of the Bommarito family and we miss him already, he was amazing."

"A lot of people around town probably met him and spoke to him but didn't know that was the guy because that wasn't the way he carried himself," said Lewis Reed.