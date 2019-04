Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Il - If you live in Illinois, you may begin leaving your children home alone at a younger age.

The age requirement will be lowered from 14 years old to 12 years old. The new bill has cleared the Illinois State House. If the law is broken parents can be charged with neglect. Parents can be charged with child endangerment if they leave children under the age of 13 home alone for more than 24 hours.