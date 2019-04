Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Join FOX 2/KPLR Eleven along with Y-98 and 102.5 KEZK for our FREE party in Kiener Plaza from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Join us downtown for food, giveaways, refreshments, games, and entertainment!

We’ll have a photo booth where for you and your friends to take home a commemorative Opening Day photo!

If you head downtown, be sure to upload your photos with the hashtag #FOX2Now for a chance to win tickets to a future Cardinal game!