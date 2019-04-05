× Kay Jewelers, Zales and Jared closing more stores

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There’s going to be a little less bling at the mall. The owner of Kay Jewelers, Zales and Jared is closing more stores.

Signet Jewelers says it will be closing 150 stores after the company reported a drop in same-store sales in the last quarter. That’s after more than 260 locations were shuttered as part of Signet’s three-year plan to reduce the number of stores by 13 percent.

Most of this round of closings will take place after the 2019 holiday season.