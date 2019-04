Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis firefighters rushed to the Gateway Arch just after midnight Friday.

Crews were notified that there was a report of a fire inside the arch.

Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke coming from one of the elevators.

They were able to quickly take care of the issue and there are no reports of any serious damage.

It is not believed that this will impact the Arch being open on Friday.